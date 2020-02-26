Premium Eyewear Market Remarkable growth | To reach USD 226.6 billion by 2025

‘Premium Eyewear market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Premium Eyewear industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Luxottica Group S.p.A, Essilor International, Grand Vision, Formosa Optical, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A, Indo Internacional, Johnson & Johnson, Cooper Vision, Bausch & Lomb.

Global Premium Eyewear Market to reach USD 226.6 billion by 2025.

Global Premium Eyewear Market valued approximately USD 107.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Premium Eyewear market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Premium eyewear market is mainly driven owing to escalating disposable income of the individuals, rising dependence on electronic gadgets which includes mobile phones, tablets, television and computers which has resulted into eyesight concerns & has paved way for the adoption of eyewear products. The surge in the number of optical deficiencies & growth considering the elderly population is fueling the adoption & utility of eyewear products on the global scenario. In the present scenario, Vision problems are common in both the male and female population across the globe. The concerns related with eyes of or trouble seeing could vary dramatically in proportion of severity beginning from minor blurred vision to complete blindness. The diabetic retinopathy, age related macular degeneration are most common ocular conditions. According to United states Health department, around 9% of the adult population which includes both male and female population is having concerns related to vision limitation in the country. The Vision limitation are most common in the female population as compared to male population & impact older individuals which escalates the utility of eyewear & further positively influencing the development & growth of premium eyewear market.

On the basis of segmentation, The Premium Eyewear market is mainly segmented into Type and Application. The Type segment is further segmented into Prescription Eyeglasses and Sunglasses. The Application segment is further segmented into Young Adults, Adults, Mature Adults and Seniors. The Type segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to escalating disposable income of the individuals along with surging eye related diseases considering the forecasted period on the global scenario.

On the Basis of geography, The premium Eyewear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Europe region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to escalating eye related disorders and diseases mainly in the countries such as Germany, France, Spain and United Kingdom. Also, The Personalization of eyewear products & services has benefited the small eyewear marketers to enhance & develop long-term relationships with the end users in the fashion capital countries such as United Kingdom and France which is augmenting the growth of Premium Eyewear market in the country.

The qualitative research report on ‘Premium Eyewear market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Premium Eyewear market:

Key players: Luxottica Group S.p.A, Essilor International, Grand Vision, Formosa Optical, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A, Indo Internacional, Johnson & Johnson, Cooper Vision, Bausch & Lomb

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Prescription Eyeglasses, Sunglasses), by Application (Young Adults, Adults, Mature Adults, Seniors)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

