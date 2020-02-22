PREMIUM LAGER MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES BY 2026 WITH LEADING PLAYERS LIKE ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV, HEINEKEN N.V., CARLSBERG GROUP, MOLSON COORS BREWING COMPANY, BREWERY INTERNATIONAL AS

Premium Lager market analysis report works best for systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the issues related to the marketing of goods to serve the industry with an excellent market research report. The analysis of this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This unique and excellent business document has been formulated by a team of keen analysts, skilled researchers and experienced forecasters who work strictly towards it. The report is very beneficial for industry to reveal the best market opportunities and look after important information to efficiently reach towards the success.

Global premium lager market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing popularity of premium lagers and rising innovation in packaging are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Premium Lager Market

Lagers are a type of a beer that is usually conditioned at low temperature. These lagers are usually dark, amber and pale in color. They are usually bestrides between the pilsner and mainstream pale lager. They are very beneficial for the health as they have the ability to deal with conditions such as diabetes, fungal infection, blood pressure and others. These drinks are smooth with refreshing finish and the crisp.

Top Key Players:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Brewery International AS, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Constellation Brands, Inc., B9 BEVERAGES PVT. LTD., Kulshan Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Co., COPPER LAKE BREWERIES, Burial Beer Co., F�rstenberg Brewery, Creemore Springs Brewery Limited, LEAVENWORTH BIERS, Harboe’s Brewery, SPILHAUS BREWERY, Edwards Drinks Ltd, LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC., STACK BREWING CO. and others.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing urbanization will drive the market growth

o Rising disposable income will also propel the market growth

o Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages will also accelerate the market growth

o Growing number specialist stores and shops is also enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Strict regulation associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverage will restrain the market growth

o Heavy taxes on beer will also hamper the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

o In March 2019, An Aberdeenshire brewery announced the launch of their new premium lager TORR Lager which is made from four ingredients- barley, hops, yeast and Scottish water. It is hand made with an ABV of 4% which is very refreshing and aromatic. This drink is very suitable for the cold climate of Scotland

o In January 2019, Asahi announced that they are going to acquire Smith & Turner so that so that they expand their business in Eastern, Western and Central Europe. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their position in the market and provide new products to their customers

Market Segmentations:

Global Premium Lager Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product

o Distribution Channel

o Application

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

o Conventional

o Craft

By Distribution Channel

o On- Trade

o Off- Trade

Application

o Bar

o Food Service

o Retail

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Premium Lager Market

Global premium lager market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of premium lager market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

