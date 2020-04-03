Pressure Relief Mattress Market Analysis 2017-2024 Growing Prevalence Of Pressure Ulcer Diseases All Across The Globe Are Expected To Bolster The Growth

Pressure Relief Mattress Market Overview

Pressure relief mattress is designed especially for those patients suffering from ulcer diseases and for bed bounded patients. Further, these pressure relief mattresses are designed in a way to relived pressure from the patient’s body in order to provide extra comfort. Further, these mattresses are highly used in hospitals and for homecare treatment of bed bounded patients.

Market Size and Forecast

Global pressure relief mattress market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period i.e.2017-2024. Factors such as increasing the geriatric population coupled with the growing prevalence of pressure ulcer diseases all across the globe are expected to bolster the growth of the global market of pressure relies upon mattress during the forecast period. Further, the global pressure relief mattress market is anticipated to reach a valuation of near about USD 2.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

In addition to this, the global pressure relief market is segmented into type, product type, end-user, condition, and region. Regionally, the global pressure relief mattress market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Further, North America is the major market of pressure relief mattresses and is expected to witness significant demand for pressure relief mattress in the near future. The growing number of patient suffering from ulcer diseases and existing advanced healthcare infrastructure are some major factors which are believed to foster the growth of North America pressure relief mattress market in the near future.

Further, the Europe pressure relief mattress market is likely to grow at a satisfactory pace during the forecast period. This growth in the European region can be attributed to a number of factors such as rising awareness amongst the consumers regarding ulcer diseases and growing expenditures on healthcare in this region.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific pressure relief mattress market is envisioned to grow at maximum pace over the forecast period. Rising geriatric population in some Asia Countries including China coupled with rising affordability of consumers are some of the major factors which are expected to fuel the growth of the pressure relief mattress market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

Talley Group Ltd.

Azrohuntle AG

Innova Care Concept

Covidien PLC

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

InvaCare Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

NRS Health Care

and Others

Growth Drivers & Challenges

The global pressure relief mattress market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of ulcer diseases and a growing geriatric population all across the world.

Pressure relief mattress is highly used in the care & treatment of patients who are unable to change their position such as obese patients. Moreover, the demand for pressure relief mattresses is expected to rise during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of bed-bound patients all over the globe.

Further, the growing enhancement of health care infrastructure in emerging countries is a key driver to the growth of global pressure relief mattresses. Additionally, growing technological advancements with pressure relief mattress and their growing demand from hospitals are anticipated to escalate the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Likely, increasing disposable income of the consumers, growing affordability and rising expenditure on health care are expected to be dynamic factors behind the growth of the global pressure relief mattress market. However, the high cost of pressure relief mattresses is a major challenge to the global market. Further, this high cost of pressure relief mattresses is likely to hamper the growth of the global market of pressure relief mattress in the near future.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

