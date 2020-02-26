Pressure Sensitive Labeling Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2026

The study on the Pressure Sensitive Labeling market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Pressure Sensitive Labeling market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Pressure Sensitive Labeling market is segmented into three parts based on Type, Printing Technology and End Use industry:

Based on type, the Pressure Sensitive Labeling market is segmented into:

Release Liner Labels

Linear-less Labels

Based on Printing Technology, the Pressure Sensitive Labeling market is segmented into:

Digital Printing

Flexography

Lithography

Screen Printing

Others

Bases on end use industry, the Pressure Sensitive Labeling market is segmented into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Personal Care

Retail

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Pressure Sensitive Labeling Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Pressure Sensitive Labeling market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific Exc. Japan has been a global leader in Pressure Sensitive Labeling market, due to high demand for consumer goods, particularly food and beverage, pharma and retail. The ability to maintain its print even in moist conditions, is the key factor driving the increasing preference in the region. The aesthetic look and safety features has led many North American and Western Europe based players to switch labelling of their normal products towards Pressure Sensitive Labeling packaging, Now a days, one can find applications of Pressure Sensitive Labeling in almost every area, and products carrying these packets can be seen in every super market store in North America. In Western Europe, many beverages, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products have adopted Pressure Sensitive Labeling, thus, fuelling more demand for such packaging. Latin America is another prominent consumer market with a vast consuming population, also the products in the region often require long logistics and transportation efforts, thus robust pressure sensitive label packaging is gaining wide acceptance in the region, due to its ability to retain prints in tough environmental conditions, enabling access to barcodes which in turn enables smooth supply chain management. Middle East and African markets are also executing high adoption rate for Pressure Sensitive Labeling, amid increasing preference for packaged food and beverages, especially frozen food.

Pressure Sensitive Labeling Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in Global Pressure Sensitive Labeling market are:-

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

The 3M Company

Henkel AG & Co.

Mondi PLC

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Constantia Flexibles

Lintec

Inland

UPM-Kymmene OYJ

Coveris Holdings S.A.

B. Fuller

Torraspapel Adestor

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

