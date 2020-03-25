Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2027

Global “Preterm Birth and PROM Testing ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. These players include QIAGEN, Hologic, Inc., Medix Biochemica, Biosynex, Abbott Laboratories, Clinical Innovations, LLC, Sera Prognostics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., NX Prenatal, Inc., and IQ Products.

The global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been segmented as below:

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by Test Type Preterm Birth Tests Pelvic Exam Ultrasound Uterine Monitoring Biomarkers PROM Tests Nitrazine Test Ferning Test Pooling Ultrasound Fetal Fibronectin Test Biomarker Tests Others

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by End-user Hospitals Diagnostics Laboratories Others

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



