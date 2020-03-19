Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market : Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) previously known as Primary Biliary Cirrhosis, is a chronic liver disease that originates in the bile ducts. The bile ducts are damaged, as in primary biliary cirrhosis and harmful substances may build up in liver, which leads to irreversible scarring of liver tissue. PBC is considered as autoimmune disease in which body turn against own cells. The primary biliary cholangitis develop slowly.

The primary biliary cholangitis market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increase in research and development activities for development of medication, increasing number of patients suffering from primary biliary cholangitis and others. On the other hand increase in approvals of drugs to treat PBC by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely to offer opportunities in market.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tagi Pharma, Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ALLERGAN

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Mylan N.V

Lannett

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Gemini Pharmaceuticals.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

