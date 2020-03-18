Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2019-2025

The global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Printed Circuit Board(PCB) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mektec(Japan)

IBIDEN(Japan)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea)

AT&S(Austria)

TTM(US)

Unimicron(Taiwan, China)

Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China)

Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan)

MFS(Singapore)

YoungPoong(Korea)

CMK(Japan)

Founder(China)

SCC(China)

CCTC(China)

Nippon Mektron(Japan)

Foxconn(Taiwan, China)

Tripod(Taiwan, China)

Sumitomo Denko(Japan)

Daeduck Group(Korea)

HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-Sided Boards

Double-Sided Boards

Multilayer Circuit Board

Segment by Application

Electronic Industry

Intelligent Control Equipment

