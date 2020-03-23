Privacy Management Software Market Playing Significant Growth during 2020-2027: IBM Corporation, Nymity Inc., OneTrust, LLC, Protiviti Inc., RSA Security LLC

The global privacy management software market is accounted to US$ 521.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,585.9 Mn by 2027.

The privacy management software market has recently witnessed a significant adoption in European countries such as UK, France, Italy, and others. The growth in adoption of the privacy management software is attributed to several factors such as Changing regulations and Norms in favor of market growth and growing awareness towards data privacy among consumers.

There has been constant advancements in the privacy management software market. For instance, in 2019 OneTrust works with Adobe to reveal new mobile tools to encourage marketing and privacy professionals in understanding potential privacy risks and opportunities. The new Mobile App Privacy Health Check offers deeper vision into the technologies which they are utilizing to power the customer’s mobile experiences.

With snow balling volume and prominence of data that the modern information system maintains, privacy and security breach pose an augmenting threat not only to users, but also to system operators and designers. The organizations are thriving for the software that would enable them to implement their tasks without too much interference, however in case of misbehavior the software must be capable of hold the user accountable. The rising demand for accountability is therefore enforcing the organizations to adopt privacy management software that would allow them to maximize their autonomy and capture their accountability. This will drive the privacy management software market in the forecast period.

Since the formal introduction of GDPR, the privacy management software market has already seen other regions move to instate their own legislation, including California, South America and Asia Pacific. Although many of the proposed drafts and new regulations are less stringent than GDPR. In an ideal world, culture of international business would lead to an international standard for data privacy. Instead, on the global stage, the privacy management software market is most likely foresee enforcement shaping how international companies go about approaching data privacy in their business practices. Some of the companies in the landscape have been working as best they can to apply the tightest standards on a global basis, providing that benefit to all. Others are projected to risk-assess and act by region, while remaining might continue to pay lip-service to the regulation due to the limited number of cases where significant penalties were enforced. This trend anticipates the growth of privacy management software market in the forecast period.

The global privacy management software market by industrial vertical was led by BFSI industry segment. Other material considered in the privacy management software market includes Telecommunication & IT, BFSI, Government & Defense, and others.

Some of the key companies operating in privacy management software market across the globe include AvePoint, Inc., BigID, Inc., IBM Corporation, Nymity Inc., OneTrust, LLC, Protiviti Inc., RSA Security LLC, LogicGate, Inc., SureCloud, and TrustArc Inc. among various other leading market players. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report segments the global privacy management software market as follows:

Global Privacy Management Software Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Privacy Management Software Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Privacy Management Software Market – By Application

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Reporting & Analytics

Others

Global Privacy Management Software Market – By Industry Vertical

Telecommunication & IT

BFSI

Government & Defense

Others

