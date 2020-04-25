Private Military Services Market 2020: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025
A private military company (PMC) is a private company providing armed combat or security services. They are one type of private security companies. PMCs refer to their staff as “security contractors” or “private military contractors”. Private military companies refer to their business generally as the “private military industry” or “The Circuit”.
The key players covered in this study
Aegis Defence Services
Control Risks
Erinys International
International Intelligence Limited
Sandline International
AirScan
Academi
Custer Battles
G4S
Jorge Scientific Corporation
KBR
MPRI, Inc.
MVM, Inc.
Northbridge Services Group
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
Titan Corporation
Triple Canopy, Inc.
Vinnell Corporation
Slavonic Corps
Wagner Group
Defion Internacional
STTEP
Sharp End International
Unity Resources Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Private
Military
International Organization
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
