Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Is Booming Worldwide | Syniverse Technologies LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., Fortytwo Telecom AB

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market to reach USD 102.2 billion by 2025.

The Process Automation & instrumentation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasted period of 2018-2025. The increasing demand for automated processes and instruments for various operations increasing demand for integrated packaged solutions and advanced software tools and services are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Process Automation and Instrumentation market. The declining operational and maintenance cost, maximized efficiency, improved quality of a plant, and protection to people and environment are some of the other factors, aiding to the growth of the global process automation and instrumentation market. This technology allows the companies to monitor operations in real time and improve on-site decision-making, in order to maximize production and raise facility uptimes. The process automation and instrumentation helps in minimizing the overall cost of the final product, as it helps in minimizing the costs expenses related to energy, infrastructure and manpower. Automation refers to the technologies required to achieve high grade performance by systems and machines with minimum human intervention. It also helps in eliminating any type of errors.On the basis of segmentation, The Process Automation & Instrumentation market is mainly segmented into Instrument, Solutions, Communication Protocol Devices and Application. The Instrument segment is divided into Analyzers, transmitters & Control Valve. The Solutions segment is divided into Advanced Process control, Distributed Control System, Human Machine Interface, Manufacturing Execution System, Programmable Logic Controller and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition. The Communication Protocol Devices segment is divided into Wireless Communication Protocol and Wired Communication Protocol. The Application segment is divided into Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater, Metals & Mining, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper, Other Applications. The Instruments are likely to hold the largest share considering the process automation & Instrumentation market on the global scenario in the year 2017. The Instruments benefits in managing the plant assets, optimizing overall production processes and enhancing plant safety through the means of control & measurement and data acquisition. Moreover, Manufacturing execution Systems of the solution segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period as Manufacturing execution systems has the ability to perform multiple activities along with offer efficiency by monitoring quality and production optimization.

On the basis of Geography, The Process automation & instrumentation market is mainly divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region considering the forecasted period owing to investments made in energy infrastructure along with rise in the demand for electricity & policy makers push to effective power reliability & home grown industries.

The regional analysis of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Key players: Syniverse Technologies LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., Fortytwo Telecom AB, CLX Communications AB, Silverstreet BV, Tanla Solutions Ltd, Ogangi Corporation, Cybercomm, Route Mobile Limited, Nexmo , DIMOCO

Market Segmentation:

By Instrument (Analyzer, Transmitters, Control Valve), by Solutions, by Communication Protocol Devices, by Application (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater, Metals & Mining, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper, Other Applications)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Process Automation & Instrumentation Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Process Automation & Instrumentation sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

