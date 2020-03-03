Process Safety System Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2017 – 2025

Global Process Safety System Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Process Safety System market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

In this Process Safety System market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Segmentation

The global process safety system market can be analyzed on the basis of end user and geography. The end-user segments of the market are oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceuticals, refining, and power generation. Other than these, process safety systems are displaying a significant demand from other industries that have potentially hazardous operations and have a considerable utilization of volatile compounds and toxic chemicals.

On the basis of geography, the regional segments of the global process safety system market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The major countries that have process safety system capabilities are the U.S. and Canada in North America; Russia, France, Germany, and the U.K. in Europe, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, China, Australia, and India in Asia Pacific; Brazil, South Africa, Venezuela, and the Middle Eastern nations in the Rest of the World. These countries are identified based on their process safety systems capabilities installed for economic and social welfare predominantly in petroleum operations, manufacturing, and chemical industries.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global process safety system market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, E.l.du Pont de Nemours and Company, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp, and Integraph Corporation.

