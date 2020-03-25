Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market – Comparative Analysis by 2027

The global Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Dynamics

The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with process simulation software providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include Aspen Technology, Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions, KBC (Yokogawa), AVEVA Group Plc, Process System Enterprise, Ltd., Chemstations, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, GSE Systems, Inc., Virtual Material Group Inc. (Schlumberger), ProSim, EQ-Comp, Schneider Electric SE, and Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC.

The process simulation software in oil & gas market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Process Simulation Software in Oil & Gas Market

By Component

Software Cloud-based On-premise

Services Consultancy Training Support



By Operation Type

Off-shore

On-shore

Heavy Oil

Unconventional

By Application

Upstream Flow Assurance Fluid Properties Production Facilities Equipment Design andAnalysis Gathering Systems

Midstream Storage Pipeline Design andAnalysis & Pipeline Equipment Pipeline Integrity Flow Dynamics Flow Assurance (Metering &Economics) Network Analysis &Optimization

Oil and Gas Processing Oil and Gas Separation Sulfur Recovery Sweetening CO2 Freezing Liquefaction Dehydration

Cryogenic Processes

Refining Crude Oil Distillation Heavy Oil Processing

Petrochemicals

Green Engineering HSE Systems Flaring



In addition, the report provides analysis of the process simulation software in oil & gas market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



