Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market – Comparative Analysis by 2027
The global Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
Competitive Dynamics
The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with process simulation software providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include Aspen Technology, Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions, KBC (Yokogawa), AVEVA Group Plc, Process System Enterprise, Ltd., Chemstations, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen, GSE Systems, Inc., Virtual Material Group Inc. (Schlumberger), ProSim, EQ-Comp, Schneider Electric SE, and Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC.
The process simulation software in oil & gas market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Process Simulation Software in Oil & Gas Market
By Component
- Software
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Services
- Consultancy
- Training
- Support
By Operation Type
- Off-shore
- On-shore
- Heavy Oil
- Unconventional
By Application
- Upstream
- Flow Assurance
- Fluid Properties
- Production Facilities
- Equipment Design andAnalysis
- Gathering Systems
- Midstream
- Storage
- Pipeline Design andAnalysis & Pipeline Equipment
- Pipeline Integrity
- Flow Dynamics
- Flow Assurance (Metering &Economics)
- Network Analysis &Optimization
- Oil and Gas Processing
- Oil and Gas Separation
- Sulfur Recovery
- Sweetening
- CO2 Freezing
- Liquefaction
- Dehydration
- Cryogenic Processes
- Refining
- Crude Oil Distillation
- Heavy Oil Processing
- Petrochemicals
- Green Engineering
- HSE Systems
- Flaring
In addition, the report provides analysis of the process simulation software in oil & gas market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
