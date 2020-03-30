Produced Water Treatment Systems Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2031

In this report, the global Produced Water Treatment Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

the report segments the global produced water treatment system market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. Stringent environmental norms govern the disposal of produced water in North America, which made the region a dominant regional segment in the global produced water treatment systems market, followed by MEA and Europe. Tertiary treatment segment leads the market for produced water treatment systems in these regions.

Major economies have come together in a drive to make produced water reinjection mandatory in the petroleum industry. In 2014, the petroleum industry generated 201.4 billion barrels of produced water, out of which close to 136.9 billion barrels were discarded, while 65 billion barrels were re-injected into both onshore as well as offshore oil fields. If the trend continues, the volume of produced water will rise to over 340 billion barrel by 2020.

Key players in the industry include, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies, Aker Solutions ASA, Eco-tec, ThermoEnergy and eco-sphere, Aquatech international, Frames group, Alderley plc, Schlumberger Limited, Veolia, and Cetco Energy Services.

