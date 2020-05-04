Product Life Cycle Management Market Analysis, Size, Status, Shares, Trends and Outlook 2020 | IBM Corporation.,Siemens AG,Accenture PLC,Dassault Systems,Autodesk, Inc.,Oracle Corporation,IFS,SAP SE and others

Product Life Cycle Management Market report studies the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics that have been observed to be helpful in developing production strategies for ICT industry. The Product Life Cycle Management Market report covers market shares for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Product Life Cycle Management Market Segment Analysis by Player : Hewlett-Packard Company,,BigLever Software,PTC Inc.,IBM Corporation.,Siemens AG,Accenture PLC,Dassault Systems,Autodesk, Inc.,Oracle Corporation,IFS,SAP SE and others

Dassault Systèmes Renews Contract with Rockwell Collins to Strengthen its Position in the Market

Dassault Systèmes, a software company, based in France, has announced that it has successfully renewed an agreement in June 2017 with Rockwell Collins, a multinational corporation company headquartered in Iowa. Rockwell is deploying Exalead and Enovia applications from Dassault to develop a PLM-friendly environment for its technology and engineering sectors across the globe. Rockwell is investing a huge sum in Dassault’s technologies to enhance the partnership across manufacturing, research, and development processes, aid in managing its internal costs for critical systems, and streamline workflows.

Product Life Cycle Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Deployment (US$ Mn)

On-Premise

Cloud

Product Life Cycle Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By End-User (US$ Mn)

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Electronics

Heavy Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace and Defense, High Tech and Others)

Process Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Healthcare

Others (Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum and Others)

Increasing Usage of Cloud-based Solutions to Boost Market Growth

Several core technologies are under evolution in today’s world. Such technologies include machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain. It is projected to fuel the global Product Life Cycle Management Market. Moreover, there is a rise in the implementation of cloud-based solutions in the PLM system, which is likely to boost market growth. Siemens AG, for instance, announced in August 2017, that it successfully acquired TASS International B. V., a software company, based in Netherlands. The main of this acquisition was to add automated driving solutions to the company’s portfolio. As per Siemens, its PLM software portfolio provides a notable opportunity to TASS and its loyal consumers to propel the research and development of safety-critical operations in the field of connected and automated driving. The company’s test and engineering services are meant to reach a much larger audience through its extended chains.

Product Life Cycle Management MarketSize Estimates and Forecasts – By Geography (US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

