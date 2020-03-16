Programmable Robots Market illuminated by new report – ABILIX, HONDA MOTOR CO., ROBOBUILDER CO., SILVERLIT TOYS MANUFACTORY LTD.

Programmable robots are the autonomous robots that are capable of performing a task on their own and have the capability to think. Programmable robots are of different types ranging from Arduino Wi-Fi robots to programmable tactical robots. Programmable Robots are used for various purposes such as entertainment and education among others.

The programmable robots market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as extended battery life of electronic gadgets, use in ultraviolet LED are the primary factors expected to drive the growth of this market whereas high cost of these solutions might hinder the growth of programmable robots market. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the growing semiconductor and electronics industry.

The reports cover key developments in the programmable robots market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from programmable robots market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for programmable robots in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the programmable robots market.

The report also includes the profiles of key programmable robots companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ABILIX

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

ROBOBUILDER CO., LTD.

SILVERLIT TOYS MANUFACTORY LTD.

SOFTBANK ROBOTICS

SPHERO

THE LEGO GROUP

UBTECH ROBOTICS

VEX ROBOTICS (INNOVATION FIRST INTERNATIONAL, INC.)

WOWWEE GROUP LIMITED

The report analyzes factors affecting programmable robots market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the programmable robots market in these regions.

