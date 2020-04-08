Property Management Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis

Global Property Management Market to reach USD 25.54 billion by 2025.Global Property Management Market valued approximately USD 13.30 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Property management software is a cloud-based or on-premise solution that provides efficient management of properties. Property management software primarily offers financial reporting, online maintenance requests & tracking, online document storage & sharing, accounting capabilities, electronic lease agreements, and integrated banking among other applications. Property management software helps property managers and owners simplify the property management processes by eliminating communication gaps, tracing finances, storing leasing documents and contracts, and facilitating rent collection processes. Various software are developed in order to look after tenant placement, maintenance and repairs, and the ongoing administration of properties. Property management software is gaining in importance and popularity. In addition, core property management software providers are emphasizing on developing software solutions and establishing the appropriate framework to achieve objectives of the property owner. Furthermore, the market is flourishing due to the maximization of income and capital by an investor or developer.

The regional analysis of Global Property Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, whereas APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global property management market as the region is witnessing advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies in real estate projects. Moreover, APAC is a lucrative market for the vendors of property management solutions and associated services.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

*Software

*Service

By End User:

*Housing Association

*Property Managers/ Agents

*Corporate Occupiers

*Property Investors

By Application:

*Commercial

*Residential

*Single Family Housing

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, JLL, Oracle, SAP, Trimble, RealPage., AppFolio, Yardi, MCS Solution, ARCHIBUS., FSI and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Property Management Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

