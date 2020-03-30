Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether AcetateMarket Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

XploreMR provides an exclusive analysis of the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market in the latest report titled “Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. The main aim of this report is to offer exhaustive analysis and provide insights pertaining to the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market in terms of market volume (KT) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market according to purity and application. To give a better understanding of the market, the report comes loaded with analysis of factors such as drivers, trends and restraints and their impact on the market dynamics. The report has been segmented into three sections, i.e. on the basis of purity, application and region.

The report on the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market starts with an executive summary and market introduction and provides a complete view of the market. This section includes a propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market view point, value chain analysis and forecast factor impact analysis. The section that follows analyses the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market on the basis of segments and presents a forecast for the period 2018–2026. The global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market has been segmented as:

By Purity

By Application

By Region 98 – 99% >99% Solvent Cleaners Metal Finishing Pesticides Electronics Semiconductor TFT-LCD Others North America Latin America Europe SEA&P MEA China Taiwan Korea Japan

The last section of the report includes a competitive landscape, which includes market share analysis and provides information and analysis of companies based on the categories of manufacturers and service providers across the value chain and their presence in the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market.

Research Methodology

The propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market’s volume was inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts and key manufacturers/solution providers through primary interviews. Each interview was thoroughly analyzed and the average propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market volume was deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporation in the report. For the propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base number with estimated propylene glycol methyl ether acetate consumption for 2018 and a forecast has been made for the years 2018 to 2026. For a proper understanding of the market, various data points have been analyzed, such as supply vs. consumption and parent market, i.e. propylene glycol methyl ether acetate analysis. The propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market size is calculated with respect to the different purity levels of propylene glycol methyl ether acetate and is based on their selling price in respective regions. Further, data points such as application, production and regional split, along with qualitative inputs from primary research have been incorporated to provide precise propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market analysis. The forecast presented in this report estimates the total revenue projected to be generated across the propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market over the forecast period (2018–2026).

In this report, we have presented a forecast in terms of CAGR and analyzed the market on the basis of Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand and identify opportunities in the propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market. Moreover, for a better understanding of each segment’s growth, we have analyzed the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS), which provide in-depth information about potential resources and key trends involved in the propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market. Along with this, XploreMR has used market attractive index as a tool to provide information about the performance and growth of each key segment in the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market.

