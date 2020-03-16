Protective Textiles Market Top Companies, Business Opportunities, Latest Innovation & Forecast 2026

According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research the worldwide Protective Textiles Market is anticipated to reach around USD 8,802.2 million by 2026. In 2017, the manufacturing and construction segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global Protective Textiles market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3177784

The rapidly increasing need to provide safety at workplace majorly drives the growth of this market. Introduction of stringent Government regulations regarding workplace safety, and increasing demand of protective textiles from different industries support the market growth. Increasing investments in R&D, and initiatives taken by leading players in the market to launch innovative products to cater to the growing consumer demands further augment market growth. However, high costs of protective textiles limit the growth of the market. New emerging markets, technological advancements, and use of phase change materials would provide growth opportunities for protective textiles market in the coming years.

With international labor safety standards becoming more stringent, use of protective textiles has increased across various industries. Protective textiles are used in dangerous and unsafe work environments such as battlefields, mining sites, chemically hazardous areas, and healthcare centers among others. Protective textiles enable users to avoid risks and reduce the number of work accidents.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest share in the global protective textiles market. Introduction of stringent government regarding safety at workplace majorly drives the market growth in this region. Additionally, the increasing demand from the manufacturing and construction industries has accelerated the adoption of protective textiles in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing industrialization and growth in manufacturing industries. Rising demand from healthcare, mining, and chemical industries would supplement market growth in the region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The various end-users of protective textiles include defense, manufacturing and construction, mining, oil and gas, space exploration, healthcare, emergency services, and others. The manufacturing and construction segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to high-risk working environments and stringent government regulation regarding workplace safety.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Ansell Limited, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Teijin Limited, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Milliken & Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., DyStar Group, ARGAR S.r.l, Marina Textil S.L., Royal Tencate NV, and Kimberly Clark Corp among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/protective-textile-market-by-material-by-application-by-end-user-defense-manufacturing-and-construction-mining-oil-and-gas-space-exploration-healthcare-emergency-services-others-by-region-market-size-and-forecast-2017-2026

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Protective Textiles Market Insights

3.1. Protective Textiles – Industry snapshot

3.2. Protective Textiles – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Protective Textiles Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Protective Textiles – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Protective Textiles Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Protective Textiles Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Protective Textiles Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Protective Textiles Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Protective Textiles Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Protective Textiles Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Protective Textiles Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Material

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Aramid & Blends

4.3. Polyamide

4.4. Laminated Polyesters

4.5. Cotton Fibers

4.6. Polyolefin & Blends

4.7. Others

5. Protective Textiles Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Mechanical

5.3. Thermal

5.4. Electrical

5.5. Chemical

5.6. Radiation

5.7. Others

6. Protective Textiles Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-User

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Defense

6.3. Manufacturing and Construction

6.4. Mining

6.5. Oil and Gas

6.6. Space Exploration

6.7. Healthcare

6.8. Emergency Services

6.9. Others

7. Protective Textiles Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.6. Middle East & Africa

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Ansell Limited

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. 3M Company

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Honeywell International Inc.

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Teijin Limited

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. Milliken & Company

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. DyStar Group

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. ARGAR S.r.l

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. Marina Textil S.L.

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

8.11. Royal Tencate NV

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.11.4. Recent Developments

8.12. Kimberly Clark Corp

8.12.1. Overview

8.12.2. Financials

8.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.12.4. Recent Developments

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3177784

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155