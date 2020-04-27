PROTEIN EXPRESSION MARKET 2020-2026 DEEP ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – ENZO LIFE SCIENCES, INC., ABNOVA CORPORATION, ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES GENSCRIPT, TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.

Global protein expression market is expected to rise by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in the market can be attributed to the increase in research and development on novel drug delivery. The imminent market description contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in global protein expression market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Domainex, Biomatik, Syngene, Accelagen Inc., R&D Systems, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Abnova Corporation, OriGene Technologies GenScript, TAKARA HOLDINGS INC., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., LONZA, New England Biolabs Inc., Sengenics, ProteoGenix, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Lucigen, Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., Novoprotein, Biocompare, exonbio, and Sino Biological Inc. among others

With the Protein Expression Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Protein Expression Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Market Definition: Global Protein Expression Market

Protein expression is the technique of measuring the activity of thousand genes at once. It consists of some biotechnological technique, which covert the DNA information into RNA regulation. Scientists are now a days making specific predictions about protein expression. Protein modification and synthesis is known as protein expression. It involves transcription, translation and post translational process in modification of protein. It is widely used in treatment of genetic diseases. Increasing incidence of chronic disease is enhancing the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Protein Expression Market

Protein Expression Market : By Organ Systems Type

Prokaryotic Expression Systems

Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

Insect Cell Expression Systems

Yeast Cell Expression Systems

Cell-free Expression Systems

Algal-based Expression Systems

Protein Expression Market : By Products & Services

Reagents

Expression Vectors

Competent Cells

Instruments

Services

Protein Expression Market : By Application

Therapeutic Applications

Industrial Application

Research Applications

Protein Expression Market : By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Protein Expression Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Protein Expression Market :

In March, 2019 Six.02 Bioservices announced that they have acquired Kempbio, which is leader in providing gene-to-protein bioservices. This is the first acquisition ever made by the company and aims to provide better service offering along with expanding its portfolio in the market

In January 2018 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that they have received their first FDA approval for ONPATTRO, which is a lipid complex injection which consists of RNA interference which is used for treating polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. This approval opens up a treatment option enhancing the patient care

Protein Expression Market Drivers

Opportunities in the field of proteomics are driving the market growth

Escalation in the biologics market will boost the market growth

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases will flourish the market growth

Support from the governments is driving the market growth, in handling the regulations and funding

Protein Expression Market Restraints

Decreased investments hindering the growth of the market

Increasing consolidation and high barriers for new entrants act as a restraint for the market growth

Protein Expression Market : Competitive Analysis

Global protein expression market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sustained release drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Protein Expression Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Protein Expression Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

