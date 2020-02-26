Protein Hydrolysates Market Competitive Analysis to 2026 | INGREDIA SA,  Danone Nutricia, Milk Specialties, Abbott, Agropur US, AMCO Proteins, Carbery Group, others

“Global protein hydrolysates market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.”

The Major players profiled in this report include Kerry Inc., INGREDIA SA, Danone Nutricia, Milk Specialties, Abbott, Agropur US, The Tatua Cooperative Dairy Company Ltd, AMCO Proteins, Carbery Group, Glanbia plc, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, PEVESA, Bébé MANDORLE, FrieslandCampina, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. BRISK BIOSCIENCE, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Akola Chemicals (India) Ltd., Agrilife, Kemin Industries, Inc., NAN Vietnam, Diana Group and others.

Human needs sufficient amount of protein to maintain the nitrogen balance in the body that helps in body growth. Protein plays an important role in the growth of the body especially they provide building and repair of tissues, cell signalling and other key function. Protein has also performed enzymatic and structural functions. Protein hydrolysates are the mixtures of oligopeptides, polypeptides and amino acids that are manufactured from protein sources such as plant, animal eggs and many others by the process of partial hydrolysis. In recent time bioactive peptides have been discovered and these are containing higher nutritive values. Milk-based products are the one which contains higher nutritive values.

In March 2018, Milk Specialties created and introduced a new category for protein. It is the first carbonated whey protein and is name PRObev. This product has helped the company to increase their product portfolio and would help them to gain name in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Protein Hydrolysates market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Protein Hydrolysates market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Protein Hydrolysates Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Protein Hydrolysates Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Revenue by Countries

10 South America Protein Hydrolysates Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Protein Hydrolysates by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Conducts Overall PROTEIN HYDROLYSATES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Animal Protein Hydrolysates, Plant Protein Hydrolysates, Other),

Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Infant Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Nutraceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Animal Feed, others),

Source (Animal, Plant, Others),

Method (Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis, Enzymatic Hydrolysis)

The PROTEIN HYDROLYSATES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

