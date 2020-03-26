Protein Ingredients Market by Application Analysis 2019-2027

Global “Protein Ingredients ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Market: Segmentation

The report analyses the market share of the protein ingredients on the basis of product type, application, product form and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into plant and animal proteins. Plant protein segment is further sub-segmented into soy, wheat, pea and others while the animal protein segment is further sub-segmented into whey protein, casein and caseinates, egg protein and gelatin. Animal protein segment is estimated to account for around 80% revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Along with high consumption, the high prices of eggs and dairy proteins is the major factor impacting the animal protein segment. Soy proteins sub-segment accounts for significant value and volume share owing to a historically high usage of soy isolate, concentrates and texturized vegetable proteins.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Protein Ingredients market.

A section of the report highlights protein ingredients demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the protein ingredients ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global protein ingredients market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the protein ingredients market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Protein Ingredients Market: Competitive Outlook

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are protein ingredients suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Protein Ingredients space.

Key players in the global protein ingredients market include Protein Ingredients suppliers and customers. Protein Ingredients manufacturers include Solae LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Glanbia plc, DMV International B.V, Kerry Group plc, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Arla Food Ingredients, and Sterling Biotech Ltd.

The global protein ingredients market is segmented into:

By Product Type

Animal Protein

Whey Protein

Casein and Caseinates

Milk Protein

Egg Protein

Gelatin

Plant Protein

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

By Form

Isolate

Concentrate

Others

By Application

Supplements and Nutritional Powders

Beverages

Protein and Nutritional Bars

Bakery and Confectionery

Breakfast cereals

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Nordic Russia Poland BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



