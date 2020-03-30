Pumps Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2019-2031

Pumps Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pumps Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competitive landscape of the global pumps market to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of leading market players operating in the global pumps market, along with information on their market performance, SWOT analysis, and key business strategies. Some of the top market players featured in the report include KSB AG, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer AG, Ebara Corporation, Grundfos, The Weir Group Plc., WILO SE, Xylem Inc., Ruhrpumpen Group, and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Research methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps based on their capacities across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue as well as volume of the global pumps market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the different regional pumps markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts active across the global pumps market value chain. The report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report presents forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the global pumps market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities in the global pumps market.

The report also analyzes the global pumps market segments in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify the many trends governing the global pumps market. Another key feature of this report is a comprehensive analysis of the global pumps market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global pumps market. In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global pumps market, Persistence Market Research has also developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities in the global pumps market.

