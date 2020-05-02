Quantum Cryptography Market 2020 Size by Global Industry Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Key Manufacturers, Technology Updates & Development Factors and 2025 Forecast

Quantum cryptographic solution providers such as PQ Solutions, Infineon, and Qubitekk are some of the major players in the quantum cryptography market. PQ Solutions deals in data protection and data security.

The latest advancements in Quantum Cryptography industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the global quantum cryptography industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating quantum cryptography types, applications, and key regions are evaluated.

Factors such as the growing incidents of cyber-attacks in the era of digitalization, increasing cybersecurity funding, rising demand of next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT technologies, and evolving next-generation wireless network technologies are expected to drive the growth of the global quantum cryptography market.

The quantum cryptography market has been segmented on the basis of service, application, vertical, component and end user. The vertical segment is classified into banking and financial services, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences. The vertical segment includes banking and financial services, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, it and telecom, healthcare and life sciences. Based on component the market is segmented into hardware and software.

Research report, global quantum cryptography market 2019-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Geographically, the global quantum cryptography market report has been analyzed for several key regions covering Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the competitive landscape of the global quantum cryptography market include ID Quantique, MagiQ Technologies, Infineon Technologies, QuintenssenceLabs, Crypta Labs, ISARA, Toshiba, Microsoft, IBM, HP, PQ Solutions, and Qubitekk.

