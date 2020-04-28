QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2026 | Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems

The ‘ QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Quick Service Restaurant Market valued approximately USD 11.18 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

In the QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT Market, some of the major companies are:

Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems, GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics Inc., Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display, Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Restaurant Service Solutions, Revel Systems Inc., Verifone Systems Inc.

QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT Market: Insights

Quick service restaurants are also known as fast food restaurants. This type of restaurant focuses on fast food service and limited table service. Take away or take-out options are also offered. The food is often cooked in bulk ahead of time and kept hot until sold. Quick service restaurants are often part of a restaurant chain such as McDonalds or KFC. Fast food is often highly processed and served in bags or cartons. The food is often prepared at a central supply facility and then shipped to individual locations where they are cooked quickly in response to incoming orders. Pre-cooked items are closely monitored for freshness and holding time. Increase in use of electronic gadgets and systems in the quick service restaurant industry, where delivery of orders on time forms the core of success and good relations with customers is the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, growing adoption of mobile payment solutions is also fueling growth of the market. Moreover, surging adoption of advanced technology in quick service restaurant in emerging economies is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, health concerns such as obesity, strict government policy associated with plastic packaging and fluctuation in cost of raw material are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Quick Service Restaurant Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to high demand for ready-to-eat meals among consumers and rising number of quick service restaurants in the region. Europe is estimated to second largest region in the global Quick Service Restaurant market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to growing urbanization and increasing awareness among populace regarding with ready-to-eat meals across the region.

The Global QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

By Type:



Hardware

Software

Service

By Application:

Restaurant Operation

Franchise Management

Inventory Management

Others

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Research Methodology:

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

