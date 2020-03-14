Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2026

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market report includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data.

Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of component and region. On the basis of component the QSR IT market is segmented as hardware, software and service. In terms of hardware the QSR IT market is segmented as Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards. The software segment is further classified into Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconcillation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation and Franchise Management. The global QSR IT market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global QSR IT market.

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global QSR IT market. Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems, Inc. GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc., Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Restaurant Service Solutions, Revel Systems, Inc. and Verifone Systems, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the QSR IT market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive and customized products to the customers. Moreover, as part of this strategy, the companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships, acquisitions, focusing on expanding their business through new service additions and geographical presence.

Global QSR IT Market

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, By Component

Hardware Digital Signage Kiosks Drive through terminals Point of Sales Handheld devices Digital menu cards

Software Front of House Inventory Management Reconciliation Labor Management HR Software Data Analytics Marketing Restaurant Operation Support Operation Franchise Management

Service

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Quick Service Restaurants IT market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

