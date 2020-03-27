Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2019-2028

The research report focuses on “Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market research report has been presented by the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market platform in a very unambiguous and edifying format such that the people can have easy accessibility to all the vital information required to gain complete awareness of the market. Our platform has the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market research report bifurcated on the basis of product categories, financial fluctuations, end-users, use, and others for making the entire study of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market simple and plain. The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market data on the industrial players’ dominance is clearly mentioned. All the calculative and analytical data are were well and trouble-free pattern penciled down in the dossier.

Some of the Major Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Players Are:

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of component and region. On the basis of component the QSR IT market is segmented as hardware, software and service. In terms of hardware the QSR IT market is segmented as Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards. The software segment is further classified into Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconcillation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation and Franchise Management. The global QSR IT market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global QSR IT market.

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global QSR IT market. Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems, Inc. GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc., Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Restaurant Service Solutions, Revel Systems, Inc. and Verifone Systems, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the QSR IT market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive and customized products to the customers. Moreover, as part of this strategy, the companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships, acquisitions, focusing on expanding their business through new service additions and geographical presence.

Global QSR IT Market

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, By Component

Hardware Digital Signage Kiosks Drive through terminals Point of Sales Handheld devices Digital menu cards

Software Front of House Inventory Management Reconciliation Labor Management HR Software Data Analytics Marketing Restaurant Operation Support Operation Franchise Management

Service

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Quick Service Restaurants IT market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

