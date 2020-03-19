Radiation Dose Management Market Expected to Reach $3256.34 million by 2026 – GE, Koninklijke Philips, Toshiba, AGFA HealthCare, PACS, Siemens

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Radiation Dose Management Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Radiation Dose Management Market is accounted for $150.36 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3256.34 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 40.7% during the forecast period. Rising awareness and industry initiatives for radiation dose management, growing concerns over radiation overexposure and increasing focus on improving quality of patient care are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of reimbursement for accepting radiation dose management solutions and low implementation of Rdm solutions in emerging countries are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine and technological advancements provides ample opportunities for the market growth.

By products and services, services section is predicted to lead the market and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the software helping to build robust radiation safety program and helps in collecting and storing dose data within the patient’s clinical record. The services section is subdivided into consulting services, support and maintenance services, education and training services and implementation and integration services.

By geography, North America is having the largest market share and is dominating the global market owing to rising risks and incidences of constant disorders, strict rules towards the patient’s security and care. Europe is the highest growing market owing to rising patient safety and the need to improve overall efficiency in healthcare organizations are driving the growth of the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Radiation Dose Management Market include GE Healthcare Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra Medical Systems GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, AGFA HealthCare, PACS Health LLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Novarad Corporation, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Medsquare, Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Qaelum N.V. and Landauer, Inc.

Modalities Covered:

– Radiography and Mammography

– Nuclear medicine scans

– Computed Tomography

– Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging

– Other Modalities

