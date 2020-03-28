Radiation Dosimeters Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2028

The global Radiation Dosimeters market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Radiation Dosimeters market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Radiation Dosimeters are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Radiation Dosimeters market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Landauer, Inc

Mirion Technologies, Inc

Ludlum Measurements, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Radiation Detection Company, Inc

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc

Arrow-Tech, Inc

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

AmRay Medical

Nfab Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

LTDs (Thermoluminescent dosimeters)

EPDs (Electronic Personal Dosimeters)

MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor) dosimeters

RADFET (radiation-sensing field-effect transistor) dosimeters

Others

Segment by Application

Medical

Hospitals

Non-Hospitals

Nuclear power

Physics labs

Aerospace

Others

