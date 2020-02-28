Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market – Overview, Industry Statistics, Analysis, Top Trends, Present, History, Future and Forecast 2025

Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Snapshot

The demand for radio frequency beauty equipment is soaring as there is a greater extent of acceptance of latest and emerging technologies, which act as effective alternatives to traditional methods of improving beauty and appearance. There exists a growing demand for minimally invasive beauty treatments and this is pushing medical device manufacturers to develop radio frequency beauty equipment. Players in the market are concentrating on manufacturing radio frequency beauty equipment that are improved and reduce the number of complications during the treatment process. In addition to this, reducing the cost of these equipment is also what players are striving for.

The growing number of skin related problems remains the key factor boosting the global radio frequency beauty equipment market. Skin problems, resulting into scarring can impact a person’s confidence apart from damaging their aesthetic appeal or appearance. This is driving people to seek beauty treatments that are effective. Acne remains one of the most commonly diagnosed skin problem affecting millions across the globe. The most commonly preferred non-invasive treatment for acne scarring is microdermabrasion. Laser resurfacing is also another treatment which is becoming increasingly popular.

Fast results, effectiveness of treatment, reduced complications post treatment procedure are some of the factors pushing people to seek beauty treatments, boosting the demand for radio frequency beauty equipment. Another factor fueling the growth of this market across the globe is the easy availability of these treatment options. Thus, an increasing number of people are opting for radio frequency beauty treatments as opposed to traditional methods of improving appearance.

Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Overview

Radio frequency is one of the latest non-surgical technologies for enhancing beauty. Also known as radio lifting, radio frequency beauty equipment can have impressive effects as it can lift and tighten skin without invasive surgery. Designed for patients in their thirties to fifties, the sagging facial tissues are ‘repaired’ using radio frequency waves. Generally, these procedures are conducted by skin care clinics and dermatologists. However, several home treatment devices are also available.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the key market drivers, growth opportunities, trends, and challenges. The supply and demand dynamics, market forecasts, Porter’s five force analysis, value chain analysis, the present and projected leading segments, and market attractiveness are revealed in the report. The key market players are analyzed in-depth, wherein their product portfolios, market shares, and business strategies have been discussed.

Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

This equipment can be used for the enhancement of face, eyes, and body. Unlike invasive surgeries, these devices improve the appearance of skin by stimulating body’s regenerative processes. The heat generated by these devices works on the deepest layers of skin, unlike the invasive procedures that treat only the uppermost layers. Therefore, the demand for these equipment is expected to soar over the next few years.

Reduction of wrinkles, skin regeneration and rejuvenation, enhancing face contours, tightening of the skin, elimination of dark circles below the eyes, and simultaneously increasing the flow of natural collagen and elastin production are some of the functions of these devices. Radio frequency beauty equipment also reduces cellulite and fat to tone the body. Therefore, the aforementioned advantages offered by radio frequency beauty equipment will boost its market growth.

Several of the market players have come up with home treatment devices, which means consumers can now treat themselves easily according to their respective needs, without the necessity of a skilled technician, in the comfort of their homes.

On the other hand, these techniques might or might not work for individual patients. Several consumers have also reported side effects such as mild swelling, redness of the skin, and oversensitivity of the treated area. Moreover, radio frequency therapies need to be repeated for effective and consistent results. These factors might restrict the growth of the market.

Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for radio frequency beauty equipment market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific will contribute towards the expansion of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market to a significant extent, thanks to the increasing number of beauty care centers and gradual acceptance of latest technology in beauty treatment. Japan will emerge with substantial opportunities due to its cultural obsession with healthy, flawless skin.

The radio frequency beauty equipment market in North America is likely to represent a major portion of the worldwide demand, as the film, television and fashion industry deploys these techniques, which are increasingly preferred to the conventional methods. Moreover, the growing skepticism about invasive surgeries will also drive consumers towards these techniques.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major players operating in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market are Lumenis, Alma Lasers, IBRAMED, Cynosure Inc., Dermeo, Syneron Medical Ltd. and Cymedics.

