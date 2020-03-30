Radio Frequency Identification Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2028

Radio Frequency Identification Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Radio Frequency Identification market for period of 2018 to 2025. In the year 2016, the global Radio Frequency Identification market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Radio Frequency Identification market' includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Radio Frequency Identification market' that includes numerous regions. The report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Radio Frequency Identification industry.

Radio Frequency Identification Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Radio Frequency Identification market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Radio Frequency Identification Market:

On the basis of application, the global RFID market can be segmented into logistics & transportation, aerospace & defence, automotive, retail & consumer goods, agriculture, healthcare, government and others. The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the overall RFID market by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the RFID market is predominantly driven by the rising need for efficient supply chain management in the developing economies of South East Asia & Others of APAC, Middle East & Africa and China. In the healthcare sector, the focus on RFID technology for the tracking and classification of medical instruments is rising, and this is expected to drive the demand for the technology. The adoption of RFID technology by customers of aircrafts, such as Airbus, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Defence, for improving supply chain visibility, asset management & utilization, work-in-process (WIP) tracking, improved maintenance tracking and efficient logistics & manufacturing operations has increased.

The North America RFID market holds a major value share in the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance in the global RFID market over the forecast period. The market in this region is projected to represent a significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028. Rising need for efficient supply chain management is expected to support the growth of the North America RFID market during the forecast period. RFID stores detailed information related to the product on which it is tagged. The prices and details of products with RFID tags are automatically recorded when the customer approaches the counter without the need to scan every product, which saves the time of the customer. Moreover, it allows the cost tally in one scan, which saves the time of the customer as well as the retailer. These advantages have encouraged retail and manufacturing companies across developing regions such as SEA & Others of APAC and China to adopt RFID for tagging their products. China is expected to present attractive opportunities for RFID manufacturers followed by countries located in the South East Asia & Pacific. The China RFID market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Sales of RFID in the Western Europe market are projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 6,802.7 Mn and the Latin America RFID market is also anticipated to witness significant growth.

At present, the vendors in the market are focusing on the integration of RFID with IoT to be able to identify an object and its real-time location. Some of the market vendors in the global RFID market include Zebra Technologies Corporation; HID Global Corporation; Thin Film Electronics ASA; Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.; GAO RFID Inc.; Impinj, Inc.; Xerox Corporation; Omni-ID; Alien Technology, LLC and Molex, LLC.

Key developments in the RFID market

In January 2017, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched Zebra SmartSense RFID for application in the retail sector for identifying and tracking the location of merchandise, associates and shoppers in a retail store in real-time

In May 2017, HID Global Corporation launched IoT solutions to offer enterprises solutions for asset management and equipment management. HID Location Services is used for item management, and it monitors the location and movement of assets & equipment across multiple locations or in a particular area

In February 2017, Impinj, Inc. entered into a partnership with STANELY Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare products, to integrate Impinj’s Platform with MobileView Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) software platform to offer RFID products for application in the healthcare industry.

Some important highlights from the report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Radio Frequency Identification market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Radio Frequency Identification market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Radio Frequency Identification application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Radio Frequency Identification market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Radio Frequency Identification market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

The Questions Answered by Radio Frequency Identification Market Report:

What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders And distributors in Radio Frequency Identification Market ?

What are Growth factors influencing Radio Frequency Identification Market Growth?

What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?

What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?

What are the Key Market segment, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?

And Many More….