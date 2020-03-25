Radio Frequency Identification Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2028

Global “Radio Frequency Identification ” Market Research Study

Radio Frequency Identification Market recently published a well-researched market study which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global “Radio Frequency Identification ” market. According to the report, the growth of the “Radio Frequency Identification ” market is primarily driven by an array of factors including, Factor 1, Factor 2, Factor 3, and Factor 4. The well-curated market research offers a detailed analysis of the leading companies operating in the global “Radio Frequency Identification ” market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.

The report evaluates the current state of the global “Radio Frequency Identification ” market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/10576?source=atm

The report bifurcates the global “Radio Frequency Identification ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

On the basis of application, the global RFID market can be segmented into logistics & transportation, aerospace & defence, automotive, retail & consumer goods, agriculture, healthcare, government and others. The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the overall RFID market by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the RFID market is predominantly driven by the rising need for efficient supply chain management in the developing economies of South East Asia & Others of APAC, Middle East & Africa and China. In the healthcare sector, the focus on RFID technology for the tracking and classification of medical instruments is rising, and this is expected to drive the demand for the technology. The adoption of RFID technology by customers of aircrafts, such as Airbus, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Defence, for improving supply chain visibility, asset management & utilization, work-in-process (WIP) tracking, improved maintenance tracking and efficient logistics & manufacturing operations has increased.

The North America RFID market holds a major value share in the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance in the global RFID market over the forecast period. The market in this region is projected to represent a significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028. Rising need for efficient supply chain management is expected to support the growth of the North America RFID market during the forecast period. RFID stores detailed information related to the product on which it is tagged. The prices and details of products with RFID tags are automatically recorded when the customer approaches the counter without the need to scan every product, which saves the time of the customer. Moreover, it allows the cost tally in one scan, which saves the time of the customer as well as the retailer. These advantages have encouraged retail and manufacturing companies across developing regions such as SEA & Others of APAC and China to adopt RFID for tagging their products. China is expected to present attractive opportunities for RFID manufacturers followed by countries located in the South East Asia & Pacific. The China RFID market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Sales of RFID in the Western Europe market are projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 6,802.7 Mn and the Latin America RFID market is also anticipated to witness significant growth.

At present, the vendors in the market are focusing on the integration of RFID with IoT to be able to identify an object and its real-time location. Some of the market vendors in the global RFID market include Zebra Technologies Corporation; HID Global Corporation; Thin Film Electronics ASA; Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.; GAO RFID Inc.; Impinj, Inc.; Xerox Corporation; Omni-ID; Alien Technology, LLC and Molex, LLC.

Key developments in the RFID market

In January 2017, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched Zebra SmartSense RFID for application in the retail sector for identifying and tracking the location of merchandise, associates and shoppers in a retail store in real-time

In May 2017, HID Global Corporation launched IoT solutions to offer enterprises solutions for asset management and equipment management. HID Location Services is used for item management, and it monitors the location and movement of assets & equipment across multiple locations or in a particular area

In February 2017, Impinj, Inc. entered into a partnership with STANELY Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare products, to integrate Impinj’s Platform with MobileView Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) software platform to offer RFID products for application in the healthcare industry.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/10576?source=atm

What valuable insights does the report provide?

The market study includes a thorough assessment of the various trends influencing the regional markets

An in-depth study of the current and projected opportunities for market players active in the global “Radio Frequency Identification ” market.

Assessment of top-tier market players and their position in the current market landscape

Growth prospects of the various market segments

Product-wise adoption analysis in terms of value, share, and volume

Important doubts addressed in the report:

What are the factors that are expected to define the roadmap of the global “Radio Frequency Identification ” market over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to draw the attention of the stakeholders in the upcoming years?

Why are the sales of product 1 outpacing that of product 2?

What is the primary area of focus among market players to gain a competitive edge?

What does the future hold in store for the global “Radio Frequency Identification ” market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/10576?source=atm

Why Choose Radio Frequency Identification Market?