Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 8.1% With Epic Systems Corporation, Carestream Health, Fujifilm

The Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market-related factors that play a key role in better decision making. As per the DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This report estimates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products. This report estimates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products.

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market By Type (Integrated, Standalone), Deployment Mode (Web Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based), End User (Hospitals, Office Based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers), Component (services, services, software), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global radiology information systems (RIS) market is estimated to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness, rise in number of chronic diseases and adoption of cloud related technologies.

Key Market Competitors: Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the radiology information systems (RIS) market are

Cerner Corporation,

McKesson Corporation,

Siemens Healthcare AG,

IBM Watson Health,

Allscripts,

General Electric Company,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

MedInformatix, Inc.,

Siemens,

Epic Systems Corporation,

Carestream Health,

Fujifilm,

Shimadzu Corporation,

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION,

Hologic, Inc,

ESAOTE SPA,

Hitachi Medical Corporation,

EIZO Corporation,

Sectra AB,

IEL,

Fischer Medicalamong others.

Market Definition:

A radiology information system (RIS) is a networked software suite for managing medical imagery and associated data. An RIS is especially useful for managing radiological records and associated data in multiple locations, and is often used in conjunction with a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) to manage workflow and billing. An RIS can track a patient’s entire workflow within the radiology department; images and reports can be added to and retrieved from electronic medical records (EMRs) and viewed by authorized radiology staff.

According to the Cisco sponsored survey regarding the acceptance of cloud-based healthcare IT services shows that the 74% of patients are comfortable having their health records available in the cloud. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rapidly increasing aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases

Adoption of cloud technology related services

Market Restraints

Increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security

Segmentation:

By Type

Integrated

Standalone

By Deployment Mode

Web Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End User

Hospitals

In- Patient

Out-Patient

Office Based Physicians

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

By Component

Services

Services

Software

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Cerner and naviHealth Plan to Launch Offering for Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced (BPCI Advanced), the new value-based care offering is expected to support affordable and accessible health care centered on the patient

In April 2019, Hopital Foch and Siemens Healthineers enter into a long-term partnership in the field of diagnostic imaging and signed a twelve-year contract

Competitive Analysis: Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market

Global radiology information systems (RIS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of radiology information systems (RIS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

