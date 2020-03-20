Rapid Industrialization to Boost Residential Decorative Concrete Growth by 2019-2025
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Viewpoint
Residential Decorative Concrete Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Residential Decorative Concrete market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Residential Decorative Concrete market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF SE (Germany)
PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
3M Company (U.S.)
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)
RPM International Inc. (U.S.)
Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)
The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)
Boral Limited (Australia)
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Stamped Concrete
Stained Concrete
Concrete Overlays
Colored Concrete
Polished Concrete
Epoxy Coating
Others
Segment by Application
Floors
Driveways & sidewalks
Walls
Patios
Pool decks
Others
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Residential Decorative Concrete market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Residential Decorative Concrete market report.
