Rapid Industrialization to Boost Virtual Training and Simulation Growth by 2019-2025

growth dynamics and the future growth prospects of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025. The report includes a detailed analytical overview of factors expected to impact the potential growth prospects of the market over the said period, including such as drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and regulatory scenario across key regional markets.

The report presents vast qualitative and quantitative insights regarding the growth potential of the various segments of the market on global, regional, and country levels. A market attractiveness analysis of the segments covered in the report across all the key regional markets examined is provided in the report.

Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global virtual training and simulation market on the basis of criteria such as component, end-use industry, and geography.

The key components of a virtual training and simulation solution are hardware and software. Of these, the hardware segment accounts for a dominant share in the revenue of the global market and is expected to lead with a sizeable margin over the report's forecast period as well. The high cost of devices supporting virtual reality and increased adoption across industries such as education, healthcare, and aviation primarily contribute to the excellent future growth prospects of the segment.

The key industries using virtual training and simulation solutions include education, healthcare, medical science, defense and aviation, mining, gaming, oil and gas, and transportation. Of these, the education sector is expected to emerge as the leading contributor of revenue to the global market. The continuously rising number of online courses and the increasing number of enrollments across developed as well as developing economies have significantly contributed to the rising demand for virtual training and simulation solutions in the industry. The defense and aviation sectors will also lead to an impressive demand for a variety of virtual training and simulation solutions in the next few years.

Global Virtual Training and Simulation Market: Geographical and Competitive Landscape

From a geographical perspective, the report examines the Virtual Training and Simulation Market across regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market and is expected to exhibit growth at an impressive growth over the next few years as well. Increasing use in the defense and aviation sectors will fuel the demand for virtual training and simulation products in the region. Asia Pacific, with its thriving e-learning industry, will also emerge as a leading market for virtual training and simulation solutions over the report's forecast period.

The report also presents detailed business profiles of some of the key companies contributing to the overall development of the virtual training and simulation market. Some of the market's leading vendors profiled in the report are Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Cubic Corporation., L-3 Link Simulation & Training, QinetiQ Group plc., BAE Systems, SAAB Training USA LLC, ANSYS, Inc., and Lockheed Martin.

