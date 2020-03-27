Rapid Prototyping Market: Study provides in-depth analysis of market along with the current trends and future estimations (2019 – 2025)
Competitive Dynamics
The report covers well-established players such as 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Sandvik AB, and Royal DSM. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to rapid prototyping as well as expanding their regional presence for additional revenue generation. For instance, in November 2017, 3D Systems, Inc. announced the availability of its on demand manufacturing services named, “Quickparts” e-commerce platform in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Quickparts includes services such as rapid prototyping, advanced prototyping, and low-volume production.
Global Rapid Prototyping Market Segments
Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Technology
- Subtractive
- Additive
- Stereolithography
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Ink Jet printing techniques
- Others
Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Material
- Metal
- Polymer
- Ceramic
- Plaster and starch
- Foundry sand parts
Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by End-use industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Consumer goods & electronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
