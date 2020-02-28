Real-time Bidding Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Real-time Bidding market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Real-time Bidding market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Real-time Bidding market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Key Trends

The rapid growth of touch points and channels to reach consumers for advertising is serving to be a boon for marketers. Whilst maintaining a degree of consistency, advertisers are leveraging these touch points to reach consumers at the right time for maximum conversions. This is often attained using programmatic advertising.

Real-time bidding involves programmatic instantaneous auction, wherein advertising space is bought and sold on a per-impression basis. Using this model, advertisers bid for an impression, and in the event the bid is won, the advertiser’s ad is instantly placed on the publisher’s site.

RTB offers tangible benefits. RTB platform enables advertisers to efficiently determine the site for placing ads. Real time bidding involves automated bidding contrary to manual bidding used previously. It saves tremendous time of advertisers spent on evaluating the potential of an online location or a potential website. Real time bidding saves advertisers from paying for ad displays that may be of no use.

Real-time bidding offers additional advantages for advertisers. The model allows advertisers to specify the type of setting required for their ads. Using the marketing specifications, a RTB platform finds the right place to display the ads. Hence, this serves to be much more effective over the model of constant evaluation of sites to run ads.

Global Real-time Bidding Market: Regional Analysis

The global real-time bidding market could be studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of them, North America is likely to hold the leading market share over the forecast period. Due to the vast use of smartphones to watch online content, advertisers are targeting consumers using online display advertising. This makes North America a key real-time bidding market.

