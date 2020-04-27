REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market Is Booming Worldwide | ACI Worldwide, FIS, Fiserv, PayPal, Wirecard, Mastercard, Worldline, Temenos

The ‘ REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market, some of the major companies are:

ACI Worldwide, FIS, Fiserv, PayPal, Wirecard, Mastercard, Worldline, Temenos, Visa, Apple, Alipay (Ant Financial), Global Payments, Capegemini, Icon Solutions, REPAY

The report consists of various chapters and company profiling is a major among them. Company profiling garners business intelligence and track key elements of a business, such as:

Company Background

Product Categories

Competitive Landscape

Financial Results (Subject to availability)

Media Monitoring

Customized Section

REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market: Insights

Global Real-Time Payments Market is valued at approximately USD 5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Smartphones ownership, adoption of cloud-based solutions, rising customers’ demand for immediacy of payments and quicker payment settlements are promoting the growth of the market. Growing smartphones ownership across the globe is also driving the market growth. For instance, according to pew research center report in 2018, around 77% of total individuals in United States owns a smartphone. Moreover 67% of total individuals of Canada owns a smartphone. Thus, rising smartphone ownership and growing demand for real time payment is expected to fuel the market growth.

The report on global Real-Time Payments market includes Nature of Payment, Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size and Vertical segments. Nature of Payment segment includes Person-to-Person, Person-To-Business, Business-To-Person and Others, Component segment is sub-segmented into Solutions and Services Deployment Mode is further categorized into On-Premises and Cloud and Vertical segment is further categorized into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Energy and Utilities.

The regional analysis of Global Real-Time Payments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global Real-Time Payments market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing rate of digitalization, growing adoption of advanced technologies, and economic developments are promoting the growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The Global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

By Nature of Payment:



Person-to-Person

Person-To-Business

Business-To-Person

By Component:



Solutions

o Payment Gateway

o Payment Processing

o Payment Security and Fraud Management

Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

By Deployment Mode:



Deployment Mode

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape – Sales, Market Share, Geographical Presence, Business Segments

• Product Benchmarking.

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Questions answered in the REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market research report:

What is REAL-TIME PAYMENTS

2. What is the global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market size

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market segmentation by product

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market segmentation by connectivity technology

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market segmentation by application

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS market segmentation by geography

9. Which are the major global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS manufacturers

10. Which are the major global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS companies

Note: This table of contents is part of a published report. As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Research Methodology:

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global REAL-TIME PAYMENTS Market:

