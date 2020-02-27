Recloser Market: Analysis and In-depth Study on Recloser Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025

The report titled, “Global Recloser Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Recloser market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Recloser market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Recloser market, which may bode well for the global Recloser market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Recloser market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Recloser market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

Notable Developments

The global recloser market has been faced many and developments in the last few years. The market developments indicate toward a trend and give a glimpse of the growth factors pertaining to the market. One of such developments in the market is mentioned below:

In May 2019, GandW Electric Co., leading supplier of electric power equipment, announced that it has already finished the construction of its second facility building in Bolingbrook, Illinois. This facility is just adjacent to its headquarters. With this facility, the company aims is to better the manufacturing capacity of the company to cater to the increasing customer demand.

Some of the key market players of the global recloser market are

NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd

ENTEC Electric G&W Electric

Hughes Power System AB

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Tavrida Electric India Private Limited

Global Recloser market: Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Disruption-free Flow of Electricity to Spur Demand

The global reclosers market is likely to derive momentum from the rising number of distribution lines across the globe. Growing regulatory focus toward the supply of uninterrupted power together with secured and safe operation of electrical networks is likely to trigger expansion of the global recloser market over the tenure of projection. Easy and rapid installation together with better mechanical protection and space savings facility is expected to trigger growth of the global reclosers market.

Reclosers find abundant use in the safeguarding of single-phase lines. In addition to that, expansion of educational premises, offices, communication and data centers, and public apartments are likely to escalate demand for reclosers in the years to come.

Increased measures to diminish power outages, electrical supply faults, and various other operational hazards owing to the emergence of trouble on electric lines are prophesized to further will further fuel growth of the global reclosers market.

In addition to that, the global recloser market has gathered momentum riding on the back of rapid urbanization, stable economic growth together with improved initiatives to develop an efficient and effective network of power distribution.

Global Recloser Market: Regional Outlook

The inefficiency of the already existing distribution infrastructure together with fresh installation of distribution lines is expected to bolster demand of reclosers in the Asia Pacific region. Growing demand for electrical energy owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization is likely to offer scope of development for the Asia Pacific recloser market in the years to come. Furthermore, increased investment made in smart grid technologies, which comprises distribution automation is likely to emerge as another important growth factor for the Asia Pacific recloser market in the years to come.

The global recloser market is segmented as:

Phase

Single phase

Three Phase

Control

Electronic

Hydraulic

Interruption

Oil

Vacuum

Voltage Rating

15 kV

27 kV

38 kV

