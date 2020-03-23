Recombinant Parvovirus Antigens Market to Generate Substantial Increment in Dollar Opportunities Through 2018 – 2026

Parvovirus infection is a common infection which is also called as a slapped-cheek disease because of the development of face rashes. In humans, a disease known as the fifth disease is caused by parvovirus. Parvovirus infection is one of the common childhood diseases which is characterized by the development of rashes.

Parvovirus infection is a mild infection and requires little treatment but in some cases, the infection can be serious. In pregnant women, the parvovirus infection could be serious for the fetus. Parvovirus infection can be more serious and can require proper treatment if the patient has a weak immune system or has anemia.

The main symptom of parvovirus infection is the appearance of redness and rashes on both the cheeks. The symptoms appear in the initial days of the infection and then they extend to arms, thighs, etc. The rash may be very irritating and itchy.

Hybrid virus-like particles are prepared by the process of self-assembly of modified porcine parvovirus (VP2) protein carrying a T cell epitope for the promotion of efficient antiviral immunity. This prepared hybrid virus like particles is involved in the preparation of recombinant parvovirus antigens. The mice were immunized with the prepared hybrid virus particles which induced cytotoxic T lymphocyte responses against the virus-infected cells.

The recombinant parvovirus antigens induced a protective barrier against the lymphocytic viral infection. Recombinant parvovirus antigens represent a safety strategy to induce a response which further eliminates the virus-infected cells.

CD8 cytotoxic cells are very important in eliminating the pathogen-infected cells. CD8 cells are also involved in the regression of tumors. Many techniques are developed for the delivery of exogenous antigens into the cytosol.

A recombinant parvovirus antigens system is based on hybrid recombinant parvovirus was recently developed which was based on hybrid recombinant parvovirus-like particles. The recombinant parvovirus antigens system was formed by the self-assembly of the VP2 protein.

Recombinant parvovirus antigen kits are also used in the testing procedures. Recombinant parvovirus antigen kits are introduced and are used. Recombinant parvovirus antigens.

Canine parvovirus is a common parvovirus disease which occurs in dogs and the recombinant parvovirus antigens kits are used in the detection of canine disease. Some of the recombinant parvovirus antigens kits include SNAP Canine Parvovirus Antigen kit, Witness CPV kit, Zip test kits etc.

Increased incidence of the fifth disease in children is expected to fuel the recombinant parvovirus antigens treatment market. The increasing research and developmental activities fuel the recombinant parvovirus antigens market.

Increasing healthcare awareness is another important factor which is expected to increase the revenue share in the recombinant parvovirus antigens market. The high cost of recombinant parvovirus protein for the purpose of treatment can hinder the growth of recombinant parvovirus antigens market.

The global Recombinant Parvovirus Antigens market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications type and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Antigen NS1 Antigen VP1 Antigen VP2 Antigen VP2-VLP Pep A Pep B Pep C Pep D

Segmentation by Application Type Diagnosis Treatment Research and Development

Segmentation by End users Hospitals Research Laboratories Diagnostic Laboratories



There are various types of recombinant parvovirus antigens which can be used for the diagnosis of viral infections, treatment of viral infection and also in research and developmental activities. There are various test kits which are used in the diagnosis of Canine parvovirus in dogs.

Diagnostic test kits are expected to hold the largest share in recombinant parvovirus antigens market.Based on the end users, the recombinant parvovirus antigens market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, and diagnostic laboratories.

Geographically, global recombinant parvovirus antigens market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global recombinant parvovirus antigens market due to the presence of high healthcare infrastructure and advanced healthcare technologies.

Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global recombinant parvovirus antigens market because of the increased occurrence of the fifth disease in the European countries. The Asia Pacific can show high growth of recombinant parvovirus antigens market in the forecast period.

Global Recombinant parvovirus antigens market has few key players. Some of the players identified in the global Recombinant Parvovirus Antigens market are ELITechGroup, Diesse Diagnostica Senese, R-Biopharm AG, Zoetis, altona Diagnostics GmbH.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Recombinant Parvovirus Antigens Market Segments

Recombinant Parvovirus Antigens Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Recombinant Parvovirus Antigens Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Recombinant Parvovirus Antigens Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Recombinant Parvovirus Antigens Market Competition & Companies involved

Recombinant Parvovirus Antigens Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: