Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market is estimated to reach US$ 40.57 Bn by 2027: Seven Step RPO, Kites Consulting, Randstad Sourceright, ManpowerGroup, Solutions, Alexandar Mann

The recruitment process outsourcing market accounted to US$ 4.16 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 40.67 Bn by 2027.

North America accounted for the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Significantly large number of recruitment process outsourcing companies functioning in the US, Canada and Mexico. Also, the huge skilled workforce and new job seekers in the North American countries are cementing the growth path of recruitment process outsourcing companies in North America.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003658/

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) is a type of business process outsourcing in which a company employer outsources some part or all of the recruitment processes to a third party service provider. An RPO service provider not only offers staffing services to an employer but it takes the responsibility of designing and managing the entire recruitment process as well as the responsibility of outcomes.

An RPO service provider facilitates the necessary expertise, skillsets, technologies and hiring process methodologies to employers in various modes including on-site, off-site, or virtual delivery model. The RPO services include candidate, profile research, training of the hiring manager, compliance tracking, reporting, process mapping, technology consulting, third-party vendor management and others. Some of the significant benefits of RPO which are driving the growth of this market include requirement analysis, customized solutions based on specific hiring demand, cost-benefit, and time savings.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003658/

The key factors driving the global recruitment process outsourcing market include advantages of RPO over traditional recruiting and time and cost savings. The restraining factors for the RPO market include data security and privacy concerns, high attrition rates in some industries and uncertain technology and policy landscape in different regions. The increasing demand for Multi-Country RPOs by employers and adoption of Applicant tracking system (ATS) are considered to be the opportunities for this market in the coming future. Introduction of Big Data and advanced analytics in Recruitment Process Outsourcing solutions will be a future trend that will further drive the growth of the RPO market.

Asia Pacific region possess the most attractive region in the global recruitment process outsourcing market during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The region is experiencing substantial growth in number of industries, demanding large number of workforce and also the trend of outsourcing the recruitment process is initiated among various industries which is propelling the growth of recruitment process outsourcing in Asia Pacific region. Europe accounts for the second largest market in the global recruitment process outsourcing market and also is estimated to be the second most attractive region in the market during the forecast period. The enormous spending from the companies towards employment with an objective to boost their businesses in the region is fueling the growth of recruitment process outsourcing company counts. Also, the region experiences migration of European population among countries for job opportunities, which also demands recruitment process outsourcing companies, and this factor is bolstering the market in the region.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003658/

The key companies operating in the field of recruitment process outsourcing that are profiled in the report include Seven Step RPO, Kites Consulting, Randstad Sourceright, ManpowerGroup, Solutions, Alexandar Mann, Adam Recruitment, Proven SA, Talent Hunters, TASC Outsourcing, AJEETS Management & Manpower Consulting among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report segments the global recruitment process outsourcing market as follows:

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market – By Type

Technical Staff

Sales & Marketing

Office / Admin Support

Other

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market – By Industry

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail

IT

Hospitality

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Others

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the recruitment process outsourcing market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to types and industries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]