Redispersible Latex Powder Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Applications and Specification, Forecast to 2025

Global Redispersible Latex Powder market report on the basis of market players

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Akzo Nobel

Wacker Chemie

Hexion

BASF

Acquos

The Dow Chemical

Yil-Long Chemical

Dairen Chemical

BCD Rohstoffe fr Bauchemie Handels

Synthomer

Nippon Gohsei

Bosson Chemical

Market Segment by Product Type

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Copolymers

Vinyl Acetate/Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid Copolymers

Styrene Butadiene

Acrylic Powder

Market Segment by Application

Cement Plasters

Self-Leveling Underlayments

Gypsum Setting Compounds

Repair Mortars

Ceramic Tile Adhesives

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

