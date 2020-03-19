Refrigerated Warehouse Market to Boom in Near Future by 2027 | Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Swire Cold Storage, AGRO Merchants Group, Nichirei Logistics Group

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

Exponentially growing global population and rising demand for food has resulted in increased need for efficient and reliable storage facilities. This need for the storage facility of the perishables are fulfilled by refrigerated storage facilities. The refrigerated warehouse is the warehouse building having refrigeration facility below 50 degree Fahrenheit. These refrigerated warehouses can be either public, private or mixed based upon their usage.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Americold Logistics

2. Lineage Logistics

3. Swire Cold Storage

4. AGRO Merchants Group

5. Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

6. Kloosterboer

7. NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

8. VersaCold Logistics Services

9. Interstate Warehousing, Inc.

10. Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00004392

What is the Dynamics of Refrigerated Warehouse Market?

The government across the globe has been taking initiatives in order to attain sustainable growth and in order to do the same the sufficient cold storage for food and other perishable goods is a critical concern. This in response is anticipated to increase the focus of private and public ventures to invest upon research & development of more advanced and efficient refrigerated storage, subsequently contributing to refrigerated warehouse market growth in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Refrigerated Warehouse Market?

The “Global Refrigerated Warehouse Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Refrigerated warehouse industry with a focus on the global Refrigerated warehouse market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Refrigerated warehouse market with detailed market segmentation by refrigeration technology, application, and geography. The global Refrigerated warehouse market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The Refrigerated warehouse market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Refrigerated warehouse market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

What is the Regional Framework of Refrigerated Warehouse Market?

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Refrigerated warehouse market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Refrigerated Warehouse Market report.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00004392

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.