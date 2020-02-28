Refuse-Derived Fuel Market Regional Outlook 2020 – Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2025

The study on the Refuse-Derived Fuel market Fact.MR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Refuse-Derived Fuel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

What are Key Growth Influencers of the Refuse-Derived Fuel Market?

Governments, in collaboration with local companies, are offering advanced technologies for production of the refuse-derived fuel, even as carrying out robust waste management programs. Incentive-based programs that consider household waste separation, and construction of modern anaerobic digestion facilities, in line with growing number of waste collection & treatment programs will significantly influence the production and supply of refuse-derived fuel.

New waste management solutions are coming to the fore, alongside rising MSW production in several economies. This has further spurred the number of EFW facilities as a potential solution to abate and manage MSW production. Governments across the globe are promoting reinforcement of source-segregation infrastructure for continuous supply of refuse-derived fuel with suitable moisture and energy content.

The price volatility of crude oil has been sending ripples of concerns to governments globally, which in turn has led adoption of effective alternative to overcome the dependency on crude oil to as much extent as possible. Refuse-derived fuel has emerged as a feasible solution, as governments can efficiently manage solid waste within the nation and produce sufficient fuel, creating pathways to sustainability as a consequence.

There has been a marked rise in the emphasis on improving output of refuse-derived fuel plants, with efforts toward accurate separation of wastes. Governments are also providing incentives under contracts for refuse-derived fuel plant setup to regional players.

Untapped opportunities exist for companies in the refuse-derived fuel market, in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Bangladesh, where focus on refuse-derive fuel plant establishments continues to grow robust. Favorable environment in these countries, with solid waste management programs and steady adoption of production technologies, will bode well for stakeholders in the refuse-derived fuel market.

What are Key Challenges Faced by Refuse-Derived Fuel Manufacturers?

Restrictions and duties imposed on refused-derived fuel imports, and standards and regulations based on grade continue to remain key barriers for the market stakeholders to address.

Bottlenecks remain in the financing and funding of the refuse-derived fuel projects, abreast the consolidation on the demand side. This, coupled with effective alternatives ensued from technological developments in the EFW landscape, will continue to challenge growth of companies in the refuse-derived fuel market.

Lack of awareness and facilities related to the production of the refuse-derived fuel, and growing pressure from the European countries for quality refuse-derived fuel also remain key concerns for the market players.

Additional Insights

Greater Opportune Potential of Cement Kilns is Here to Stay

Cement kilns remain the most lucrative application of refuse-derived fuel, as these fuel are capable of powering various drying technologies being incorporated in the cement industries. Refuse-derived fuel complements the aspects that influence sustainability of the co-processing of waste, even as resolving the radical issues and challenges. This further enables effective utilization of energy and material value of wastes, in turn conserving natural resources via reducing the use of virgin materials. The study finds that, sales of refuse-derived fuel for use in cement kiln account for ~60% market shares. Gains from sales of refuse-derived fuel for use in co-combustion process will also remain significant, accounting for one-fourth market shares.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The insights and forecast of the refuse-derived fuel market offered in this study are backed a robust research methodology. Comprehensive primary interviews and secondary researches are involves in this research approach to gain bleeding-edge intelligence on the refuse-derived fuel market. Insights gained from the primary interviews are used to validate intelligence gained from the secondary sources. This report acts as a diligent source of information for businesses in the refuse-derived fuel market to make factual and triumphant strategies.

Research Methodology of this Report.

