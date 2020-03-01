Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Transparent Conducting Film Market

Overview of the Global Transparent Conducting Film Market

The transparent conducting films (TCF) market is in a phase of rapid transformation and evolution as it strives to keep pace with the breakneck pace of innovation in consumer electronics such as smartphones and wearable technology. The other equally important but relatively slow-moving application areas of transparency conductive films are in OLED lighting and dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs).

A transparent conducting film (TCF) is an electricity-conducting material that’s manufactured as an extremely thin layer. TCF possesses photovoltaic and touch-screen modules, making it highly attuned to being used in a wide range of consumer electronics. Transparent conducting films could be fabricated from either organic or inorganic materials. The latter are typically manufactured by placing thin layers of transparent conducting oxide. Organic films, on the other hand, feature an intricate network of grapheme or carbon nanotubes coupled with PEDOT and its derivatives. Carbon nanotubes conducting films are much sought-after currently because they possess desirable attributes such as good conductivity, tensile strength, and high elasticity. This gives the carbon nanotube transparent conducting films market a lead over other segments.

One of the most commonly-used TCF production technologies is that of indium tin oxide (ITO). The report finds that from the applications standpoint, LCD displays are at the forefront of the market.

LCD display applications are followed by touchscreens, photovoltaics, and other types of displays.

According to the report, the transparent conducting film (TCF) market was valued at over US$1 billion in 2011 and has grown considerably since.

With the solar industry galloping ahead and a wide demand for displays and touchscreens, there will be no dearth of growth drivers for the transparent conducting film market. There is a burgeoning demand for eReaders and other similar flexible devices worldwide. This will further aid the growth of the TCF market till 2018. However, companies in the TCF industry will have to contend with the escalating prices of indium tin oxide and related technologies. This aspect is expected to inhibit growth to some degree.

Companies Profiled in the Report

The leading companies in the global TCF industry that have been profiled in the market research report are: Caledon Controls, Canatu Ltd., Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd. (DNP), Cambrios Technologies Corp., Eastman Kodak, Fujifilm Ltd., Mitsui Ltd., Japan, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc., National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Samsung Electronics, and others.

