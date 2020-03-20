Research Report and Overview on India Market, 2019-2026

India Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Polycarbonate

Acrylic

Glass-clad Polycarbonate

Poly-vinyl Butyral (PVB)

By Application

Financial Services

Automotive

Buildings Residential Commercial



BRG Class

BR1

BR2

BR3

BR4

BR5

BR6

BR7

Others

State

Delhi

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujarat

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh

Rest of India

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as state-wise split and market split by product type and application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the bullet-resistant glass market.

The report begins with sizing the base year in terms of value and volume. This forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the bullet-resistant glass market. To develop the market forecast, PMR conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the bullet-resistant glass market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the bullet-resistant glass market in India.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the bullet-resistant glass market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the bullet-resistant glass market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the bullet-resistant glass market in India. Furthermore, company share analysis of key market participants has been included to provide a brief overview of existing market potential.

In the final section of the report on the bullet-resistant glass market in India, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of bullet-resistant glass manufacturers and fabricators in the country. The report contains company profiles of some key players in the market.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd.

Asahi India Glass Limited

Gujarat Guardian Ltd.

Duratuf Glass Industries (P) Ltd.

Jeet & Jeet Glass and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Gold Plus Glass Industry Limited

FG Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Chandra Lakshmi Safety Glass Ltd.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Art-n-Glass Inc.

Gurind India Pvt. Ltd.

