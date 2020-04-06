Research report covers the Bulk Container Packaging Market share and Growth, 2019-2025

Bulk Container Packaging Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Bulk Container Packaging Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Bulk Container Packaging Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Bulk Container Packaging market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Bulk Container Packaging market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

North America is estimated to account for 29.7% of the global bulk container packaging market in 2017 and is estimated to reach 30.8% of the global bulk container packaging market by the end of 2027, increasing by 110 basis points. The Western Europe region accounts for a significant share of the bulk container packaging market currently. However, this is expected to decline marginally by 80 basis points by the end of 2027.

Benefits from containerisation and demand from the chemicals industry is boosting the global bulk container packaging market

The bulk container packaging market has grown significantly over the past few years due to increasing logistics facilities across various regions. Containerisation has led to significant low costs for the shipping industry which is particularly noticeable in regions such as North America and Europe. The bulk container packaging market is also gaining substantial footprint in the APEJ region where bulk bags are extensively used for agriculture produce transportation. With a surging demand from the industrial chemicals industry, growth in demand for bulk containers such as flexitanks is set to increase over the forecast period. Among the material types, polypropylene and HDPE plastic material is expected to remain the prime choice of manufacturers due to the material flexibility and high impact resistance. One of the main highlights of the bulk container packaging market is the increasing use of bulk containers for dry bulk shipping of automobile and machinery parts.

This research report for Bulk Container Packaging Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Bulk Container Packaging market. The Bulk Container Packaging Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Bulk Container Packaging market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

