Residential Electric Grill Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2017 to 2026

This XploreMR report offers a detailed study and forecast of the residential electric grill market for the period between 2019 and 2028, along with important dynamics influencing growth of the residential electric grill market. The report also provides a scrutiny of the market based on the segmentation analysis, along with the analysis of the residential electric grill market’s competitive landscape. This will enable the report readers to make apt decisions for future growth of their businesses in the residential electric grill market.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

This chapter offers a succinct information on the global outlook, demand & supply side trends, and competition blueprint in the residential electric grill market. Information on the technology and innovation time line mapping, along with the study and recommendations of our researchers on the residential grill market, has also been included in this chapter.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

This chapter gives an introduction to the residential electric grill market, along with the formal definition of the product. Key segments identified in the residential electric grill market have been represented in the form of a taxonomy table.

Chapter 3 – New Trends in Residential Grill Market

Key trends affecting growth of the residential electric grill market, ranging from introduction of smart technologies to shifting focus of manufacturers toward low-cost countries, have been analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 4 – What’s the Best Residential Electric Grill with Rotisserie?

This chapter is specifically dedicated to benefits of residential electric grill equipped with Rotisserie, as these innovative variants witness greater sales in light of their advanced infrared heat technology which makes the overall equipment to “go smokeless.”

Chapter 5 – The Tale of Two Hemispheres is Playing Out

This chapter involves assessment on the strategies of international and domestic players in the residential electric grill market, including their patent filings & approvals, and benchmarking category strategies.

Chapter 6 – Soaring Demand for Grill Replacements

This chapter offers a study of demand trends for replacement grills vis-à-vis new electric grill purchases. Insights on how demand for replacement electric grill parts is on the surge have also been included in this chapter.

Chapter 7 – Identifying Industry Leaders and Laggards

This chapter identifies and analyzes the intensity of impact of key drivers and restraints for growth of the residential electric grill market.

Chapter 8 – Market Background and Associated Industry Trends

This chapter offers the nature of the associated industry for residential electric grills, along with the mergers & acquisition activities in the value chain of the industry. Market positioning of products, macro-economic growth influencers, and forecast factors for the associated industry of the residential electric grill market have been analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 9 – Social Media Sentiment Analysis

Peer feedback, product reviews that increasingly influence purchase decisions of consumers, along with consumer perception for residential electric grills on social media platforms, have been detailed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 – Rethinking the Value Chain

Key residential electric grill selling industries and brands have been identified and listed in the report. This chapter gives a profitability margin analysis in terms of percentage for all these players identified, on the basis of region.

Chapter 11 – Residential Grill Market Demand Analysis & Forecast in Volume

This chapter offers important numbers associated with the residential electric grill market, in terms of historical volume sales and future volume projections. Volume sales of residential electric grill have been rendered in terms of absolute units.

Chapter 12 – Residential Grill Market Pricing Analysis

Regional pricing analysis of the residential electric grill market by product type, at manufacturer and distributer level, has been delivered in this chapter. The global average pricing analysis benchmark for the residential electric grill market has also been included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Residential Electric Grill Market Analysis & Forecast in Value

This chapter offers important numbers associated with the residential electric grill market, in terms of historical value sales and future value projections. Value sales of residential electric grill have been rendered in terms of “US$ Mn.”

Chapter 14 – Residential Electric Grill Market Analysis & Forecast by Product Type

This chapter gives a detailed study of the residential electric grill market based on product type. Key products identified in the residential electric grill market include built-in electric grills, and portable electric grills.

Chapter 15 – Residential Electric Grill Market Analysis & Forecast by Distribution Channel

This chapter gives a detailed study of the residential electric grill market based on distribution channel. Key distribution channels identified in the residential electric grill market include home improvement centers, discount department stores, warehouse membership clubs, hardware stores, direct-to-consumer, departmental stores, specialty stores, and other.

Chapter 16 – Residential Electric Grill Market Analysis & Forecast by Material Type

This chapter gives a detailed study of the residential electric grill market based on material type. Key materials identified for production of residential electric grills include stainless steel, aluminum, and others.

Chapter 17 – Residential Electric Grill Market Analysis & Forecast by Price Range

This chapter gives a detailed study of the residential electric grill market based on price range. Low (below 100$), medium (100$-250$), and high (above 250$) are key price range of products identified in the residential electric grill market.

Chapter 18 – Residential Electric Grill Market Analysis & Forecast by Application

This chapter gives a detailed study of the residential electric grill market based on application. Key application areas identified in the residential electric grill market include indoor and outdoor.

Chapter 19 – Residential Electric Grill Market Analysis & Forecast by Power Rating

This chapter gives a detailed study of the residential electric grill market based on power rating. Key power rating identified for residential electric grill include below 5 kW, 5-10 kW, and above 10 kW.

Chapter 20 – Residential Electric Grill Market Analysis & Forecast by Cooking Area

This chapter gives a detailed study of the residential electric grill market based on cooking area. Key cooking areas identified in the residential electric grill market include under 200 square inches, and 200-400 square inches.

Chapter 21 – Residential Electric Grill Market Analysis & Forecast by Region

This chapter gives a detailed study of the residential electric grill market based on region. Key regions analyzed for growth of the residential electric grill market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania.

Chapter 22 – North America Residential Electric Grill Market

This chapter offers a scrutiny of the residential electric grill market in North America. Key countries assessed in the North America residential electric grill market include the US and Canada.

Chapter 23 – Latin America Residential Grill Market

The residential electric grill market in Latin America has been studied in this chapter. Key countries analyzed for growth of the residential electric grill market in Latin America include Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 24 – Europe Residential Electric Grill Market

This chapter offers an assessment of the residential electric grill market in Europe. Key countries studied in the North America residential electric grill market include Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, and Rest of Europe.

Chapter 25 – South Asia Residential Electric Grill Market

The residential electric grill market in South Asia has been studied in this chapter. Key countries analyzed for growth of the residential electric grill market in South Asia include India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 26 – East Asia Residential Electric Grill Market

This chapter offers an assessment of the residential electric grill market in East Asia. Key countries studied in the East Asia residential electric grill market include China, South Korea, and Japan.

Chapter 27 – Oceania Residential Electric Grill Market

The residential electric grill market in Oceania has been studied in this chapter. Key countries analyzed for growth of the residential electric grill market in Oceania include New Zealand and Australia.

Chapter 28 – Middle East & Africa Residential Electric Grill Market

This chapter offers an assessment of the residential electric grill market in the Middle East & Africa. Key countries studied in the Middle East & Africa residential electric grill market include GCC countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA.

Chapter 29 – Emerging Countries Residential Electric Grill Market

The residential electric grill market in emerging countries and its prospects along with forecast numbers have been detailed in this chapter. Key emerging countries analyzed for growth of the residential electric grill market include Philippines, India, and China.

Chapter 30 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter identifies key players operating in the residential electric grill market, and offers a dashboard view of these players. Region-wise positioning of the market players profiled in the report has also been offered in this chapter.

Chapter 31 – Company Assessment

This chapter gives the study of the competitive landscape of the residential electric grill market, including the company overview, product offerings, regional footprint, pricing analysis, key financials, company strategy and brand mapping analysis of the key player profiled in the report. Key players operating in the residential electric grill market, as identified in the report, include The Middleby Corp., Koninklijke Philips, Robert Bosch, Weber-Stephen Products Llc, Kenyon International, Inc., Hamilton Beach, Char Broil Llc, Black & Decker Corporation, Masterbuilt Manufacturing LLC, Roller Grill International, DeLonghi SpA, RH Peterson Co., and Midea Group.

Chapter 32 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Assumptions and acronyms used in the report by our analysts have been listed in this chapter for the readers’ reference.

Chapter 33 – Research Methodology

A robust research methodology, involving comprehensive primary and secondary researches, has been adopted for developing this report on the residential electric grill market. The research methodology followed has enabled the provision of authentic intelligence on the residential electric grill market to our clients, so that they can devise apt strategies for future business trajectories.

