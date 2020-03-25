Residential Lighting Fixtures Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2028
Key Segments Covered
- Fixture
- Recessed fixture
- Flush mount
- Vanity fixture
- Under cabinet
- Outdoor
- Others
- Lighting source
- Incandescent
- Fluorescent
- LED & OLED
Key Regions Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- SEA and Other Asia Pacific
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & other APAC
- China
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- North Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
- Cree, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Hubbell Lighting, Inc.
- General Electric
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Signify NV,
- Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- D. Kichler Co.
- Eaton Corporation
- Kenroy Homes
- Briloner Leuchten GmbH
