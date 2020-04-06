Retort Packaging Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2027

The global Retort Packaging market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global retort packaging market include, Amcor limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air, Coveris Holdings S.A, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Berry Plastic Group, Inc., Ampac Holdings LLC., Winpak Limited Company, Clondalkin Group and Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation.

The global retort packaging market is segmented below

By Product Type

Pouches Stand- up Pouches Back-seal Quad Spouted Pouches Gusseted Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Others (Cans, Bottles)

By Material

Cast Polypropylene

Nylon (Bi-Oriented Polyamide)

Polyester (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Aluminum Foil

Paper & Paperboard

Others (PVDC, PVC)

By Form

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-rigid

By Application

Food Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) Sea Food Pet Food Baby Food Soups & Sauces Others (Meat stew)

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

