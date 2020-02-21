Returnable Transport Packaging Market Competitive Analysis to 2026 | NEFAB GROUP, IFCO SYSTEMS, Rehrig Pacific Company, RPS Group, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Returnable Transport Packaging Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth behind the market value can be factored to the reduction in the overall cost of the supply chain cycle and reduction in costing of the manufacturer’s transportation expenses due to the mishandling of packaging by the logistical service providers.

The well-established Key players in the market are: NEFAB GROUP, IFCO SYSTEMS, Rehrig Pacific Company, RPS Group, Schoeller Allibert, Schaefer Systems International Inc., 1stWebbing/Segenhoe Investments Ltd, Amatech Inc., Lamar Packaging Systems, Polymer Logistics N.V., CABKA Group, Del-Tec Packaging, CHEP, DS Smith, Ecopac Power Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd., Georg Utz Holding AG, Greif, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Loadhog, Monoflo International Inc. and Smurfit Kappa.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Returnable Transport Packaging Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Returnable Transport Packaging Industry market:

– The Returnable Transport Packaging Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Returnable Transport Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Wood, Paper & Paperboard, Others), Product (Containers, Drums & Barrels, Pallets, Crates, Protective Dunnage, Reusable Sacks, Racks), Application (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Consumer Good, Industrial, E-Commerce, Pharmaceutical, Logistics & E-Commerce, Electronics & Semiconductors, Construction), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Unique structure of the report

Traditional methods of packaging that are not biodegradable in nature and cannot be used again in the operational cycle have increased the concerns regarding the environment and global warming, increasing the wastelands, and landfills. With the usage of returnable transport packaging, the companies are adopting eco-friendly green packaging methods. Returnable transport packaging is a method of using the same packaging components and methods over a longer period of time. It uses materials which are high strength in nature, durable and can be recycled at the end of their operation cycle.

Market Drivers:

Reduction in cost of supply chain cycle and reduction of operational cost; these factors are expected to drive the market growth

Environmental friendly nature of the packaging method due to the reuse characteristics is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital investments for the integration and initiation of returnable transport packaging systems in the business cycle is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market

Global returnable transport packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of returnable transport packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

